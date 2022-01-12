Analysts Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

ABB opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. ABB has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABB will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

