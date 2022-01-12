Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Price Target at GBX 399.20

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 399.20 ($5.42).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 342 ($4.64) to GBX 388 ($5.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.77) price target on shares of BP in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) price target on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 530 ($7.19) to GBX 570 ($7.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.77) price target on shares of BP in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($434.26).

LON BP traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 363.05 ($4.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,489,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £71.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 249.75 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 366.40 ($4.97). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 340.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

