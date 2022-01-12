Analysts Set Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target at $71.73

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.64.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. Chegg has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -493.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Chegg by 32.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter worth $449,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Chegg by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,144,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,841,000 after buying an additional 123,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chegg by 25.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.