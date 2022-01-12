Analysts Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) PT at $82.14

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,206. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

