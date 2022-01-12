Analysts Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Price Target at $65.80

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,327 shares of company stock worth $4,342,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.25. 79,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.