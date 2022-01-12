Analysts Set Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Target Price at $112.00

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

GVDNY opened at $96.10 on Friday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $105.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.92.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

