Analysts Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target at $113.71

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 261,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 225.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.72. 17,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,390. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.73. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

