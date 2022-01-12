Analysts Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target at $113.71

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.71.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.72. 17,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,390. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.73. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
