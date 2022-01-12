Analysts Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Target Price at $20.83

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 3.44.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

