Analysts Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Price Target at $30.09

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.