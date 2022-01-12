Analyzing CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CryoLife and Lyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoLife 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

CryoLife currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.43%. Given CryoLife’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CryoLife is more favorable than Lyra Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares CryoLife and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoLife 0.63% 4.24% 1.63% Lyra Therapeutics N/A -59.85% -49.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CryoLife and Lyra Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoLife $253.23 million 3.04 -$16.68 million $0.03 652.88 Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.13 million ($2.76) -1.57

CryoLife has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CryoLife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CryoLife has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of CryoLife shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of CryoLife shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CryoLife beats Lyra Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc. engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix. The Preservation Services segment focuses on revenues from preservation of cardiac and vascular implantable human tissues. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

