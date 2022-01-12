Analyzing Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Natural Alternatives International and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 6.64% 15.03% 9.48% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $178.52 million 0.47 $10.77 million $1.85 7.10 Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.70 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Risk & Volatility

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, indicating that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales segment associated with the sale and license of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

