Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Anaplan worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 47.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 95.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Anaplan by 29.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,724 shares of company stock worth $6,426,067. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLAN opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.55. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLAN. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

