Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $18.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

