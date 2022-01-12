Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of Angi stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. 45,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. Angi has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $332,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 74.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Angi by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the third quarter worth $247,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the second quarter worth $1,771,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the second quarter worth $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

