Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 3,500 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,300 ($44.79) to GBX 3,500 ($47.51) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,210 ($43.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($40.86) to GBX 2,960 ($40.18) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.65) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($38.01) to GBX 2,600 ($35.29) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.58) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,196.67 ($43.39).

Get Anglo American alerts:

LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,366 ($45.69) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,321 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,509 ($47.63). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,916.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,932.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,297.37). Insiders have purchased a total of 221 shares of company stock valued at $640,067 in the last 90 days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.