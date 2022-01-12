Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Raised to GBX 3,500 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,300 ($44.79) to GBX 3,500 ($47.51) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.65) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,210 ($43.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($38.01) to GBX 2,600 ($35.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($40.86) to GBX 2,960 ($40.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($50.22) to GBX 3,300 ($44.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,196.67 ($43.39).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,365.50 ($45.68) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,321 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($47.63). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,916.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,932.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The company has a market capitalization of £45.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.32) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,297.37). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 221 shares of company stock valued at $640,067.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

