ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,443 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.53% of ANSYS worth $2,533,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $369.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $394.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

