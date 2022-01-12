ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,443 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.53% of ANSYS worth $2,533,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $369.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $394.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89.
In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
