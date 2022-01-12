ApeSwap Finance Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $66.33 million and $2.14 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001725 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00062440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00078288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.87 or 0.07703774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,734.90 or 0.99450037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00069209 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007933 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 87,432,981 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

