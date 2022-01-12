Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

NYSE ARI opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.