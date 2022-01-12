Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,126 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.1% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,198,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

AAPL stock opened at $175.08 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

