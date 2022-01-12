Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $184.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptinyx news, CFO Ashish Khanna purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $223,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 150,400 shares of company stock valued at $337,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $1,557,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $419,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 105,945 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 1.7% during the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after buying an additional 90,124 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

