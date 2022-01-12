Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 231,390 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $14,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $3.75 on Wednesday, reaching $161.32. 4,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,249. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.23 and a 200-day moving average of $161.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,494 shares of company stock worth $1,875,608. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.47.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.