ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Down to $98.88

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.88, but opened at $95.55. ArcBest shares last traded at $98.56, with a volume of 1,195 shares traded.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.04.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

