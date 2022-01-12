Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading Down 8.4%

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) traded down 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 8,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 596,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Reed purchased 10,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670 in the last ninety days.

Arhaus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

