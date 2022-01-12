Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading Down 8.4%

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) traded down 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 8,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 596,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05.
In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Reed purchased 10,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670 in the last ninety days.
Arhaus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARHS)
Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.
Recommended Story: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.