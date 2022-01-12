ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 28th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 110.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $904.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

ARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 121,789 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 907,467 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

