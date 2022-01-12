Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arrow is benefiting from robust demand for its software, cloud and security solutions, and efficient supply-chain management. Strong performance of Global Components in America was a major boost to the top line. Strong momentum in infrastructure software, next-generation hardware and hybrid cloud architectures is encouraging as well. Continued focus on boosting internet of things capabilities is helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Arrow’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. However, a highly leveraged balance sheet and intense competition are major concerns. Moreover, currency headwinds are a risk as majority of revenues come from outside the U.S. Moreover, the stock has narrowly underperformed the industry in the past year.”

ARW opened at $133.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.10. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

