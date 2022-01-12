Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. (OTC:AHICF)’s stock price fell 13.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.27. 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.97.

Asahi Intecc Company Profile (OTC:AHICF)

Asahi Intecc Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in Japan and internationally. The company provides percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) guide wires, PTCA guiding catheters, PTCA balloon catheters, and penetration catheters for cardiology; peripheral guide wires, IVR guide wires, micro catheters, and cerebrovascular system guide wires for peripheral vascular, abdominal vascular, and cerebrovascular systems; and guide wires and catheters for angiography.

