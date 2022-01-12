Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in December

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTF opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $48.76 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

