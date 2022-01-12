ASOS (ASC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ASOS (LON: ASC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/5/2022 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($74.66) price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,200 ($97.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 1/4/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 12/29/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 12/23/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) price target on the stock.
- 12/21/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 12/17/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,040 ($41.27) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/17/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/10/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,040 ($41.27) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 11/17/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 4,050 ($54.97) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
LON:ASC traded up GBX 99 ($1.34) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,240 ($30.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,321. ASOS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,391.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,228.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.85.
In other news, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($34.46) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($17,232.25). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.65), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($134,196.44).
