ASOS (ASC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

1/5/2022 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($74.66) price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,200 ($97.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/4/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/29/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/23/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/17/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,040 ($41.27) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/17/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/10/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,040 ($41.27) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/17/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 4,050 ($54.97) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

LON:ASC traded up GBX 99 ($1.34) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,240 ($30.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,321. ASOS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,391.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,228.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.85.

In other news, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($34.46) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($17,232.25). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.65), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($134,196.44).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

