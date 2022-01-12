Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Separately, Colliers Securities upgraded Astronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

ATRO opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. Astronics has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $414.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Astronics by 150.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Astronics by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 155,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Astronics by 3,063.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Astronics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

