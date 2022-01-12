ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACLLF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get ATCO alerts:

Shares of ACLLF traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,766. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43. ATCO has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.