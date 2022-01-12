Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

ATNX opened at $1.23 on Monday. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $111,530. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Athenex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the second quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Athenex by 432.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Athenex during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

