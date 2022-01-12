Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $1,496,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 139.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700,132 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after buying an additional 630,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $104,536,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.17.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $314.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.36 and a 200 day moving average of $362.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.24, a PEG ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.