AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,285 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 26.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 543,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,201,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.85 billion, a PE ratio of 219.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.