Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.08.

ACB opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,834 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 20.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 38.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

