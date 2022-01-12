Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $233.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.12.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

