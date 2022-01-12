Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVDX. Bank of America began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avant Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avant Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

OTCMKTS AVDX opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Avant Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.21.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

