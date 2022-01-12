Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Update

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 334,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $351.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

