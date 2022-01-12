Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 3,137 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 76,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.77. 13,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,490. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.20 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

