Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 94,693 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,693 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.4% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $18,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,661. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.