AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Lowered to $25.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.63.

AVDX stock opened at 12.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 19.21. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 12.05 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The company had revenue of 65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

