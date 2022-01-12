Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Avient reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.62. Avient has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Avient’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Avient by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Avient by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 107,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Avient by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 25.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

