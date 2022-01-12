Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Citigroup

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.86.

Get Avient alerts:

AVNT opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Avient has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.