Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.80. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 423,994 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

