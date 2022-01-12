B. Riley Comments on Guess?, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guess? in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

GES stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.13. Guess? has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,123,000 after acquiring an additional 97,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,757 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after purchasing an additional 120,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 4,938.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.