B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$6.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTO. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.05.

TSE BTO opened at C$4.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$633,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$517,334.40.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

