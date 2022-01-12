Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ball by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Ball by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.47.

BLL stock opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.36.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.