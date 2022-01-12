Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.56. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at $1,389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 37.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 164,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 64.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

