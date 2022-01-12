Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Bancorp alerts:

TBBK opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.42. Bancorp has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 519,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bancorp by 160.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 37,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.