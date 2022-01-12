Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
TBBK opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.42. Bancorp has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $33.36.
In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 519,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bancorp by 160.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 37,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
Bancorp Company Profile
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
