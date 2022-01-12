Bank of America Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $180.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $169.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

